Drones, choppers, high-tech gadgets used in Amarnath cloudburst rescue work; death toll rises to 16

Drones and helicopters were pressed into service and mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs deployed as operations continued on Saturday to look for survivors in the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine that snuffed out 16 lives.

Officials said the operations continued without a break amid fears that many are still trapped under the debris, which is yet to be totally cleared.

They said 15,000 stranded pilgrims were shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni and 25 injured people to hospitals after the flash flood and landslides rummaged through tents and community kitchens on Friday afternoon.

However, undeterred by the incident, many devotees were thronged the Amarnath Yatra base camp in Jammu with a ''high degree of enthusiasm and devotion'' for their onward journey to the cave shrine situated at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

They said they have no fear and have full faith in Lord Shiva, adding that it would be a great privilege for them if they die in the abode of the god.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting to take stock of the progress of rescue work.

Meanwhile, many states have set up helplines for information about people who went for the yatra. A control room in West Bengal has also been opened at the state secretariat.

According to an Army official, mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs were deployed for the search and rescue operation.

''Air rescue operations started Saturday morning and six pilgrims were evacuated by Army helicopters. The military medical teams are receiving patients and casualties at the Nilagrar helipad for onward evacuation,'' the official said.

An Mi-17 chopper of the BSF's air wing was pressed into service. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also deployed advanced light helicopters for rescue operations.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson in Delhi said, ''Sixteen bodies have been shifted to Baltal.'' The ITBP expanded its route opening and protection parties from the lower part of the holy cave up to Panjtarni, a spokesperson of the force said.

Additional Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar, who holds charge of the Kashmir range, reached the holy cave shrine on Saturday morning to supervise the rescue operations being conducted by security forces and the National Disaster Response Force.

He said the rescuers were clearing the debris to look for survivors as the administration was cross-checking the data of pilgrims to get the exact number of casualties. Every pilgrim has been provided with a Radio Frequency Identification card this time because of terror threats.

Among those who escaped the tragedy was Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The legislator and his family members, who reached Amarnath by a helicopter, decided to ride ponies on their way back as the weather began deteriorating.

''We sensed that the weather suddenly changed for the worse. In that circumstance, the helicopter service would also be cancelled. So we decided to descend the hills riding ponies. I could see the rains on the hills and then several tents got swept away in the floods,'' Raja Singh said.

The annual pilgrimage, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over, a senior administration official said.

The IMD said the deaths and destruction were due to a highly localised rain event. According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31 mm of rainfall between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday, which is quite low to be categorised as a cloudburst.

''The flash floods could have been triggered due to rainfall in the higher reaches of the mountains near the Amarnath cave shrine,'' IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

''Most of the pilgrims, who were stranded near the holy cave shrine area due to the flash flood, have been shifted to Panjtarni. The evacuation continued till 3.38 am. No pilgrim is left on the track. About 15,000 people have been safely shifted till now,'' the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.

The BSF spokesperson said medical staff of the paramilitary force treated nine patients who were critically injured in the floods. ''They have been shifted to the lower-altitude Neelgrath base camp.'' A team of BSF personnel has been deployed at the Neelgrath helipad to assist the pilgrims coming from the cave shrine. About 150 pilgrims stayed at the BSF camp set up in Panjtarni on Friday night and 15 patients have been airlifted to Baltal on Saturday morning, he said. The injured were being treated at the Nilkant camp in Sonamarg. An integrated command centre has been set up under the charge of the divisional commissioner of Kashmir while helpline numbers have been established in Anantnag in South Kashmir, Srinagar and in Delhi for families of pilgrims to know about the wellbeing of their kin.

An Army official said an infantry battalion led by a colonel along with Quick Reaction Teams, an additional company from the Rashtriya Rifles Sector and a team from special forces had reached the shrine with specialised rescue equipment to undertake the operation.

''Through the night, the senior Army officers of the infantry battalion and Rashtriya Rifles oversaw and coordinated rescue operations. Medical resources at the cave and at Nilgrar were activated and additional resources deployed,'' he said.

Nine surveillance detachments with hand-held thermal imagers, night-vision devices and other gadgets were deployed for the search operations, the official said ''Two advanced light helicopters were moved for casualty evacuation at the holy cave. However, owing to bad weather, night landing at the cave was unsuccessful. Two Through-Wall Radars and two search and rescue dog squads were also moved to the cave,'' he added.

The 43-day Yatra began on June 30 from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km path from Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag, and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine is being held after a gap of three years. In 2019, the pilgrimage was cancelled midway ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 provisions of the Constitution. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

