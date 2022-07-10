Left Menu

Tremors felt again in Dakshina Kannada district

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 10:52 IST
Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early Sunday.

Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu, and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said. Posts on the tremors also appeared on social media.

Sampaje gram panchayat president G K Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise. The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said.

The region is experiencing tremors after a gap of more than a week. Mild quakes have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in neighboring Kodagu district.

The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring center on Sunday's tremor is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

