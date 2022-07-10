Mumbai: Man leaves bag containing house breaking theft loot outside BJP MLC's home, flees
- Country:
- India
An unidentified person was booked on Sunday for stealing valuables from a flat in Mumbai's Matunga area and leaving the bag in front of the residence of a BJP MLC and fleeing after spotting the police, an official said.
The man had stolen cash, coins, a Ganpati idol from a building adjoining the residence of MLC Prasad Lad and had placed it in a bag, which he kept in front of the legislator's house before fleeing early morning, he said.
The building did not have any residents when the house breaking theft took place and probe was on to nab the accused, the Matunga police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Ganpati
- MLC Prasad Lad
- BJP MLC
- Matunga
ALSO READ
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Sajid Mir quietly jailed in Pakistan
Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai: Gujarat Police.
Maha crisis: Cops deployed at offices of political parties, leaders in Mumbai; section 144 of CrPC in place till July 10
Guj ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad from Mumbai day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to Modi
Maha political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai