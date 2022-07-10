Left Menu

Russia restricts access to website of German daily Die Welt

Russia has restricted access to the website of Germany's Die Welt newspaper at the request of prosecutors, according to the country's communications regulator. Russian officials accuse the West of spreading false information about what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Russian officials accuse the West of spreading false information about what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Since sending troops to the neighbouring country on Feb. 24, Russia has blocked or limited access to BBC, Voice of America, Deutsche Welle and other media outlets. It was not immediately clear why prosecutors asked for the restriction in respect of welt.de page.

Roskomnadzor, the communications regulator, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

