Chhattisgarh: Denied alcohol, three men shoot dead couple in Jashpur

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:18 IST
Chhattisgarh: Denied alcohol, three men shoot dead couple in Jashpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A couple in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district was shot dead by three unidentified persons who allegedly committed the crime after being denied alcohol, a police official said on Sunday.

The murders took place in Gaimunda Navapara village on Saturday night, said the official from Kansabel police station.

''Three unidentified persons reached the couple's residence late at night and demanded alcohol (traditional liquor made from mahua). When the couple, identified as Sandeep Panna and Droupadi, refused, they were shot dead. A hunt is on to nab the three culprits,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

