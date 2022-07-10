Disciplinary action against Delhi Police constable accused of slapping boy

Disciplinary action has been taken against a Delhi Police constable for allegedly slapping a boy following an argument with his group of friends over riding skateboards in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area, police said on Sunday.

The action comes after a purported video of the incident was posted by one of the victim's friend on a social media platform, prompting the Delhi Police to take cognizance the incident.

In the video, the constable, wearing police uniform, can be seen engaging in a heated argument with a group of boys and suddenly, in a fit of rage, he slapped one of them.

The boy says he is bleeding from nose and asks his friends to ensure that the video of the act is recorded. He also questions the constable as to how he raised his hand to him just because he is a policeman.

Later, in the same video, the policeman can also be seen denying the accusation.

The Delhi Police from its official Twitter handle tagged DCP southwest and informed its followers on the microblogging site that the force has taken cognizance of the incident of misbehavior by a constable.

''We have taken cognizance of an incident of misbehavior by a constable with a minor boy in Safdarjung Enclave. Concerned officials have been asked to ascertain the facts and take suitable action,'' tweeted the Delhi Police.

According to the police, complaints were received from some senior citizens and other residents of B-6 Block, Safdarjung Enclave regarding nuisance by some skateboarders in B-6 Market area.

The boys create a lot of disturbance to residents and also could cause injury to themselves. One of the residents, Rahul Tyagi, also got injured because of the skateboarders, police said.

Based on the complaints received from the residents, a beat staff was sensitized to stop such activities, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, ''On July 8, beat constable Ajeet Singh was on duty. He asked the boys not to do skateboarding in B-6 market as it is dangerous for the residents. An argument broke out between the beat constable and the boys during which he slapped one of them to control the situation.'' ''We have taken disciplinary action against beat constable Singh for his conduct,'' he said, adding further investigation is underway.

