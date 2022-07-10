Left Menu

Huge cache of illegal arms seized by Haryana police, two held

The arrested accused are being thoroughly interrogated to know about the buyers of weapons, it said.According to the statement, police received an input that two men, who supplied illegal weapons in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab, were coming to Palwal with a large cache of illegal weapons.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:55 IST
Huge cache of illegal arms seized by Haryana police, two held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Effecting a big seizure of illegal arms, Haryana Police on Sunday said they have confiscated 35 country-made pistols along with six other weapons and 11 magazines from the possession of two accused in Palwal district.

The arrested accused identified as Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh are natives of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana police said in a statement here. ''During interrogation, the accused revealed that they procured illegal weapons from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh for supply to local miscreants in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi. The arrested accused are being thoroughly interrogated to know about the buyers of weapons,'' it said.

According to the statement, police received input that two men, who supplied illegal weapons in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab, were coming to Palwal with a large cache of illegal weapons. Acting swiftly, police established a checkpoint. ''After some time, two men with bags in their hands were seen coming down from a truck. On seeing a police party there they tried to escape, but were nabbed. During the search of the accused, the illegal weapons and magazines were recovered from their bags,'' it said.

A case has been registered against them and a thorough probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022