Huge cache of illegal arms seized by Haryana police, two held

Effecting a big seizure of illegal arms, Haryana Police on Sunday said they have confiscated 35 country-made pistols along with six other weapons and 11 magazines from the possession of two accused in Palwal district.

The arrested accused identified as Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh are natives of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana police said in a statement here. ''During interrogation, the accused revealed that they procured illegal weapons from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh for supply to local miscreants in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi. The arrested accused are being thoroughly interrogated to know about the buyers of weapons,'' it said.

According to the statement, police received input that two men, who supplied illegal weapons in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab, were coming to Palwal with a large cache of illegal weapons. Acting swiftly, police established a checkpoint. ''After some time, two men with bags in their hands were seen coming down from a truck. On seeing a police party there they tried to escape, but were nabbed. During the search of the accused, the illegal weapons and magazines were recovered from their bags,'' it said.

A case has been registered against them and a thorough probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)