SI booked in rape case suspended

A sub-inspector of police has been placed under suspension after a rape case was booked against him in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint from a 25-year-old woman alleging that the SI, attached with the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here, sexually assaulted her in the guise of marriage, a case under relevant IPC sections was on July 7 registered against him, a release from the police said. Further probe is on, the police said.

