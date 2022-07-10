Left Menu

Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in UP

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 10-07-2022 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the gang-rape of a minor, police said. The hunt to arrest the other two accused is on, they said.

Gyanpur Circle Officer Bhuvneshwar Pandey said a 14-year-old girl belonging to a village under the Gopiganj police station was lured by a 45-year-old man of the same village. The girl was forcibly taken to Mumbai where the man, arrested on Sunday, along with another person raped her for five months, he said.

After escaping from the clutches of the accused, the girl reached here on June 27, and narrated her ordeal to the police following which a case was registered against the three accused under IPC and POCSO Act, Pandey said.

The medical test of the girl was conducted and she was handed over to her family members, the official said.

The CO said on Sunday, the 23-year-old accused was nabbed while the hunt is on for the other two accused.

