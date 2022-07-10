Ind vs Eng 3rd T20I Scoreboard

India Innings: (Target: 216 runs from 20 overs) Rohit Sharma c Salt b Topley 11 Rishabh Pant c Buttler b Topley 1 Virat Kohli c Roy b Willey 11 Suryakumar Yadav c Salt b Ali 117 Shreyas Iyer c Buttler b Topley 28 Dinesh Karthik lbw b Willey 6 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Gleeson 7 Harshal Patel c Gleeson b Jordan 5 Avesh Khan not out 1 Ravi Bishnoi b Jordan 2 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-7) 9 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/13 3/31 4/150 5/166 6/173 7/191 8/196 9/198 Bowling: David Willey 4-0-40-2, Reece Topley 4-0-22-3, Richard Gleeson 4-0-31-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-37-2, Liam Livingstone 2-0-36-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-31-1.

