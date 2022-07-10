Juvenile apprehended for killing relative who refused to give him money to repay loan

The police have apprehended a juvenile for allegedly killing his elderly relative after she refused to give him money to repay a loan of Rs 1.2 lakhs that he had taken from his friends, officials said on Sunday. The police have also arrested for others who allegedly encouraged the juvenile to commit the crime to repay the loan they had given him, they said. The names of the four accused, aged between 19 and 28, have been withheld to not reveal the identity of the juvenile, they said.

The matter came to light after the police received a call on Friday about the killing of the elderly lady identified as Maya Devi, at her Shalimar Bagh residence, officials said.

When the police reached the spot, they found her lying on the bed with her throat partially slit. They observed that there were no signs of a break-in and all household articles and ornaments were intact, they said.

Investigation revealed that the elderly woman earlier owned a property in Shalimar Bagh, but had sold it and given the proceeds to her four sons and daughter and preferred to stay alone in a Janta flat in the area, said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

Analysis of footage from CCTV cameras revealed a person entering the building at 9.30 pm and leaving at 11.20 pm on Thursday, and then again returning and leaving at 12.20 am on Friday, with his face covered with a white towel, she added.

When her family members examined the footage, they found that the suspect resembled a juvenile family member currently studying in a school, who was then questioned, the senior officer said.

''During questioning, the juvenile admitted to the murder and said he had fallen into bad company of friends and had taken a loan from them. They allegedly asked him to arrange the money and had been constantly putting pressure on him. ''Since he was aware of the money kept at the elderly woman's house, he discussed the plan with his friends and planned to kill her and escape with the money as she had earlier refused to give him the amount,'' the officer added.

Elaborating the sequence of event, the officer said the juvenile killed the woman around 10.40 pm with a surgical blade when she again refused to give him money, and then took Rs 1.2 lakh from her almirah and handed it over to his friends at a nearby hospital parking lot.

After disposing his blood stained clothes and the surgical blade, he then returned to his Pitampura home after confirming that his relative was dead. He had hidden his clothes in his house after cleaning them, she said.

Police said the juvenile was apprehended from his school on Friday and is presently at an observation home.

After the killing, the other four accused fled to Dehradun the same day in a taxi owned by one of them. When a police team reached there to apprehend them, they managed to come back to Delhi. However, all of them were nabbed in the capital after several raids were conducted in Shalimar Bagh, Adarsh Nagar, Nangloi, Mangolpuri and Rohini, the DCP said.

The police said to have recovered the surgical blade, the clothes of the juvenile, and the taxi belonging to the accused, along with Rs 50,000. Efforts were on to recover the remaining money, police added.

