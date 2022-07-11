Left Menu

Man booked for hurting religious feelings in Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked for hurting religious sentiments of a community by deliberately circulating a photograph of cow's slaughtering on social media in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

An information was received that a person named Imran Mir of Hasyote village of Thannamandi area has deliberately circulated the photograph of slaughtering on social media, they said. A case was registered against Mir at Thanamandi Police station and investigation is on, they said, adding police teams are dispatched to nab the culprit.

