Ex Punjab MLA Bains surrenders in court in rape case

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Monday surrendered before a court here in connection with a rape case.

The 52-year-old Bains surrendered in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh.

The two-time MLA is the main accused in the rape case of a 44-year-old woman. The case was registered against Bains and five others, including his two brothers, on July 16, 2021 on the directions of a local court.

The court had declared Bains and the other accused as proclaimed offenders as they were not participating in the proceedings.

The survivor had alleged in her complaint that the former MLA had raped her multiple times after she approached him for help in a property dispute case.

Earlier, police had arrested his brother and his personal assistant in the same case.

