Russian parliament mulls extraordinary meeting

Updated: 11-07-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:53 IST
The Russian parliament's organizing council was due to meet on Monday to decide on calling an extraordinary meeting of parliament on July 15, but it was not immediately clear what was to be discussed.

The lower house of parliament said the council was to meet on Monday due to "issues that require urgent solutions" and the need to consider "government initiatives". It gave no further details.

At the scheduled start of the council meeting, there was no public live translation on the meeting and no agenda was published, Reuters reporters said.

