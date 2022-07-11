45-year-old farmer commits suicide in UP's Amethi

A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Gauriganj area of the district, police said on Monday.

Ramu Pasi (45) on Sunday night hung himself from a tree using a gamcha (scarf), Station House Officer (Gauriganj) Angad Singh said.

The reason of the suicide has not been ascertained yet, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)