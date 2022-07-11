10 Nigerian nationals arrested for possessing cannabis, liquor in UP

Ten Nigerian nationals, including five women, were arrested for possessing over 300 gm of cannabis and liquor in large quantity in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police officials said.

Over 300 gm of cannabis, 217 cans and bottles of beer and 17 bottles of whiskey were recovered from an apartment in Sector Omicron 1, a police spokesperson said.

''The Nigerial nationals, including five men and five women, were held by the officials of the local Dadri police station,'' a police spokesperson said.

He said that the accused have admitted to consuming it.

Documents like visa and passports of the foreigners are also being checked, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station under provisions of the Excise Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the Foreigners Act, the police said.

Further probe in the case is underway.

