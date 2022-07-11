Left Menu

Naxal couple involved in several deadly attacks on security forces surrenders in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:43 IST
Naxal couple involved in several deadly attacks on security forces surrenders in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal couple involved in several deadly attacks on security forces and carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads surrendered on Monday in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Madkam Hidma and his wife Kuram Hungi, who are area committee members of the self-styled Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the Odisha State Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), laid down arms due to their disillusionment with the Naxal ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

''They carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each. Hidma was involved in the Burkapal (Sukma) Maoist ambush in 2017, in which 25 security personnel were killed, and planting IED to target security forces in Palodipara (Basebatti) in 2019,'' he said.

''Hungi was involved in the Nilivaya (Dantewada) ambush attack in 2018, in which seven jawans died, and a Naxal attack in which 17 security personnel were killed in Minpa in Sukma in 2020,'' Sharma added.

While Hidma was active for16 years and Hungi for 12 years in the Bastar division of the Kerlapal Area Committee, the couple was transferred to KKBN division in Odisha last year, the SP said.

They were given Rs 10,000 each after the surrender and will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022