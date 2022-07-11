TDP to support Droupadi Murmu in Prez poll
The Telugu Desam Party on Monday announced its support to NDAs presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced this at a meeting of the partys strategy committee, a release here said.The TDP always stood for social justice. Earlier, the ruling YSRC Party had announced its support to Murmu.
The Telugu Desam Party on Monday announced its support for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced this at a meeting of the party's strategy committee, a release here said.
''The TDP always stood for social justice. It had in the past supported K R Narayanan and A P J Abdul Kalam for the President's post,'' Naidu said.
In the same spirit, they were extending support to Murmu, the first Adivasi woman chosen for the highest constitutional post.
The TDP has one member in the Rajya Sabha, three members in Lok Sabha, and 23 members in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Earlier, the ruling YSRC Party had announced its support for Murmu.
