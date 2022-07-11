Mumbai: MLA's car part of pile-up on Eastern Freeway after one vehicle applies brakes suddenly
The car in which rebel Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale was travelling met with an accident on Mumbai's Eastern Freeway on Monday morning after a vehicle ahead of it applied brakes suddenly, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said.
The pile-up took place near Orange Gate on the arterial road and saw five cars rear-ending each other as a chain reaction after the vehicle ahead applied brakes, he said.
''None of the persons in the cars, including MLA Bharat Gogawale and his driver, have approached police with a complaint. Therefore, no case has been registered,'' the official added.
