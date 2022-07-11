Left Menu

Mumbai: MLA's car part of pile-up on Eastern Freeway after one vehicle applies brakes suddenly

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The car in which rebel Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale was travelling met with an accident on Mumbai's Eastern Freeway on Monday morning after a vehicle ahead of it applied brakes suddenly, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said.

The pile-up took place near Orange Gate on the arterial road and saw five cars rear-ending each other as a chain reaction after the vehicle ahead applied brakes, he said.

''None of the persons in the cars, including MLA Bharat Gogawale and his driver, have approached police with a complaint. Therefore, no case has been registered,'' the official added.

