J-K: Man who shared pic showing cow slaughter held for hurting religious sentiments

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community by deliberately circulating a photograph of cow slaughter on social media, police said.

The accused, Imran Mir of Hasyote village of Thannamandi area, deliberately circulated the photograph of animal slaughter on social media on Sunday, when people were celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, they said.

A case was registered against Mir at Thanamandi police station and an investigation was initiated, they said.

As the matter was sensitive, special teams were constituted at the police station as well as sub-division levels for the manhunt of the accused.

''Vital leads were looked into and best possible efforts were made to nab the culprit.'' said a police officer.

The accused has been arrested and put behind bars for further legal formalities. The investigation is going on, they said.

SSP Mohammad Aslam said that no one will be allowed to hurt the religious sentiments of people from any community.

