Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar

PTI | Kansascity | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A shooting outside a bar in Kansas City where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others hurt, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 11 pm Sunday following a disturbance inside Westport Ale House, TV stations KCTV and KMBC reported from the scene, citing the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Three off-duty Kansas City officers were working security at the bar, the patrol said, and they returned fire during the shooting. There were no reports of officers being injured in the shooting.

"In a situation like this, you can't really predict something that's going to happen, but there were precautions taken by the Ale House," said highway patrol Sgt Bill Lowe.

The Associated Press left a message seeking additional information from Lowe and the highway patrol.

An email seeking information from Kansas City police was sent to a department spokeswoman.

It wasn't immediately known whether shots from the officers struck anyone, the patrol said. The shooting was under investigation.

