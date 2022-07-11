Maha: Woman dies after wooden structure collapses in Pune village

A woman died on Monday after a makeshift wooden shed next to her house collapsed in Ambegaon tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said.

Victim Rangubai Kale (45) was the former sarpanch of Jawale village, where the incident took place in the morning, he said.

''The makeshift wooden structure fell on her head and she died after being rushed to a nearby hospital,'' the district official added.

