Gauteng Legislature condemns Soweto tavern shooting

The Gauteng Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has joined the many voices across South Africa in condemning this weekend's brutal shooting and killing of 15 patrons at a tavern in Orlando, Soweto.

The committee in a statement on Monday said it urges law enforcement officials to work around the clock and explore every lead for the speedy arrest of suspects, and that they face the full wrath of the law for the senseless and violent killings.

The committee believes that the safety of the people of Soweto and Gauteng in general is highly compromised while the alleged gunmen roam the streets freely.

Committee Chairperson, Alphina Ndlovana, said the committee expects to receive reports from Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, and Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on the details of the incident as well as measures to prevent similar future occurrences.

"We call for a joint effort between government law enforcement agencies and community safety structures to eradicate violence and crime and ensuring safety within communities they live in. We also call for the immediate enhancement of security measures at licenced public drinking places - in an effort to deter criminal activity," Ndlovana said.

"All sectors of society need to work together to prevent a confluence of criminality and violence in places where the public gather. We call on the public to come forward with any information which may assist the police to apprehend the suspects," she said.

Meanwhile, the committee sent its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the community of Soweto at large.

The attack at the Orlando East tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement occurred shortly after midnight when a group of men arrived in a Toyota minibus and entered the bar started shooting at patrons.

It is alleged that the gunmen used automatic rifles and powerful handguns to kill the 15 people and injure a further eight people.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and senior police officials visited the area earlier today.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)