Russia says it shot down three Ukrainian military aircraft - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:23 IST
Russia's defence ministry said that its forces had shot down two Su-25 fighter-bombers and a MiG-29 fighter jet in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
The military also said it had destroyed two Ukrainian army hangars housing U.S. M777 howitzers, Interfax reported.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
