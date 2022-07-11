Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Teacher held for raping, impregnating 17-year-old girl

A teacher in a government school was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, police said.Ramkrishna Yadav was nabbed in the morning on the complaint of the parents of the victim, who works in the accuseds home as a maid, a Kunkuri police station official said.The girl was studying in the school in which Yadav was headmaster.

''The girl was studying in the school in which Yadav was headmaster. After she quit studies, he employed her as a maid at his home. The accused raped her when his family was not at home,'' Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey said.

''Her parents approached police after she got pregnant and narrated her ordeal. Yadav has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for rape as well as under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,'' the Additional SP said.

