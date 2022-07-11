Chhattisgarh: Teacher held for raping, impregnating 17-year-old girl
A teacher in a government school was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, police said.Ramkrishna Yadav was nabbed in the morning on the complaint of the parents of the victim, who works in the accuseds home as a maid, a Kunkuri police station official said.The girl was studying in the school in which Yadav was headmaster.
- Country:
- India
A teacher in a government school was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said.
Ramkrishna Yadav was nabbed in the morning on the complaint of the parents of the victim, who works in the accused's home as a maid, a Kunkuri police station official said.
''The girl was studying in the school in which Yadav was headmaster. After she quit studies, he employed her as a maid at his home. The accused raped her when his family was not at home,'' Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey said.
''Her parents approached police after she got pregnant and narrated her ordeal. Yadav has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for rape as well as under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,'' the Additional SP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: 2 Cong leaders booked for extortion, intimidation on hotelier's complaint
Chhattisgarh: Won't budge till all coal mine projects withdrawn, say protesters on 111th day of stir
Chhattisgarh: Two girls killed, 20 injured in road accident
Educated youths from special backward tribes to get govt jobs in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill village sarpanch on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur