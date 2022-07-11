Following are the top headlines at 9 pm: NATION DEL62 PM-2NDLD EMBLEM PM Modi unveils national emblem atop Parliament building, Oppn slams move New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building, marking the first major milestone ahead of the building's scheduled opening for later this year. DEL57 AGNIPATH-LD PAR Rajnath Singh briefs Par panel on Agnipath scheme, Oppn MPs seek rethink New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Monday briefed a parliamentary panel on 'Agnipath', but six opposition members demanded a rethink on the new military recruitment scheme and its withdrawal. BOM27 GA-CONGRESS-LEADERS Goa Congress says seven MLAs with party as of now; Mukul Wasnik in coastal state to control situation Panaji: A day after five out of 11 MLAs of Congress went incommunicado, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar on Monday said the number of MLAs with the party has risen to seven, two more from Sunday's count. MDS30 TN-LDALL AIADMK AIADMK picks Palaniswami as its interim chief; expels Panneerselvam from party's primary membership Chennai: The AIADMK on Monday elected Edappady K Palaniswami as its interim General Secretary abolishing the dual leadership model in the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, and also expelled O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership for allegedly acting against its interests. DEL49 BJP-CONG-CHINA Does Congress have faith in Army's statement on China or not: BJP New Delhi: The BJP took a swipe at the Congress on Monday over its criticism of the government on the alleged Chinese infiltration, wondering if the opposition party does not have faith in the Army's statement. DEL66 AAP-CONGRESS-LD GOA Congress B-team of BJP, Kejriwal-led party alternative: AAP over Goa political turmoil New Delhi: Amid a political turmoil in Congress' Goa unit, the AAP on Monday sought to fish in troubled waters as it appealed to the masses to consider it as an alternative in the country, alleging that the grand old party has become a ''B-team'' of the BJP.

CAL20 AS-FLOOD Assam floods: Over 3 lakh people still remain affected, 416 villages lay inundated Guwahati: More than 3.79 lakh people are still reeling under floods across 10 districts of Assam, which was battered by heavy spells of rain last month, an official bulletin here said. BOM24 MH-LDALL RAINS Heavy rains in parts of Maha; 3 missing in Gadchiroli, moderate showers in Mumbai Mumbai: Three persons were missing in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after heavy rains and incessant downpour led to a rise in water levels of several rivers in Nashik district, while Mumbai and its adjoining areas received moderate showers on Monday. DEL48 ED-LD SONIA National Herald case: ED asks Sonia to appear before it on July 21 New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case, officials said on Monday. LEGAL LGD22 SC-2NDLD MALLYA SC sentences businessman Vijay Mallya to four months in jail for contempt New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sentenced fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to four months in jail for committing contempt of court, saying he never showed any remorse nor tendered any apology for his conduct and adequate punishment must be imposed to maintain the majesty of the law. LGD19 SC-2ND LD SHIV SENA SC asks assembly speaker not to proceed with disqualification plea of Sena MLAs of Uddhav faction New Delhi: In a relief to Shiv Sena MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Supreme Court Monday asked newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking their disqualification which was sought by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group on the ground of defying party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker. FOREIGN FGN52 LDALL LANKA Political parties initiate steps to form all-party govt to prevent Sri Lanka sliding further into anarchy Colombo: With embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa confirming his intention to resign as promised on Wednesday, Sri Lanka's political parties on Monday initiated steps to form an all-party government and subsequently elect a new President on July 20 to prevent the bankrupt nation sliding further into anarchy. FGN38 PAK-RAINS 68 killed as torrential rain batters Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan provinces Karachi: At least 68 people have died in Pakistan's Karachi city in Sindh province and neighbouring Balochistan province as torrential rains and flash floods battered the area, officials said on Monday. PTI RDT VN VN

