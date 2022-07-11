4 killed, 10 injured as bus, van collide head-on

Four people were killed on the spot and 10 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision involving a bus and a van on the national highway near the Mandapam camp here on Monday, said police.

The tourist bus proceeding from Rameswaram hit the van coming from Ramanathapuram. The injured were admitted to the Government Ramanathapuram Hospital, the police said adding that a case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)