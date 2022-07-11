Left Menu

Nuclear-physicist R Chidambaram, cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to receive honorary doctorate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:05 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will present honorary doctorates to six eminent personalities including nuclear-physicist R Chidambaram, and cricketer Sunil Gavaskar at Sri Sathya University in Benguluru on Wednesday.

Bhagwat will deliver the first convocation address of the university on the day, the institution said in a statement.

Bhagwat will also give honorary doctorates to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, Indian Hindustani vocalist M Venkatesh Kumar, eminent environmentalist from Assam Purnima Devi Barman and C Sreenivas for delivering free healthcare to many, the statement said.

Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence was established at Navanihala Village, Kamalapur Taluk, Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

