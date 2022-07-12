Left Menu

U.S. judge declines to delay former Trump adviser Bannon's contempt trial -media

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 00:15 IST
A judge declined to delay the contempt of Congress trial of Donald Trump's former close adviser Steve Bannon, just one week before it is set to begin, CNN and NBC News reported.

Bannon was indicted last year for refusing to answer questions from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the former president.

Bannon told the panel over the weekend he was ready to testify, a change of heart from days before he was due to be tried for contempt of Congress.

