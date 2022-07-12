U.S. judge declines to delay former Trump adviser Bannon's contempt trial -media
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 00:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
A judge declined to delay the contempt of Congress trial of Donald Trump's former close adviser Steve Bannon, just one week before it is set to begin, CNN and NBC News reported.
Bannon was indicted last year for refusing to answer questions from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the former president.
Bannon told the panel over the weekend he was ready to testify, a change of heart from days before he was due to be tried for contempt of Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump's
- U.S.
- NBC News
- Steve Bannon
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Large U.S. law firms mostly quiet on abortion ruling, are walking a 'tightrope'
U.S. likely to announce this week purchase of missile defense system for Ukraine -source
U.S. likely to announce this week purchase of advanced missile defense system for Ukraine -source
G7 to hike sanctions on Russia, close to oil price cap deal- U.S. official
Qatar to host indirect talks between Iran and U.S. on reviving 2015 nuclear deal