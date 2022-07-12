Left Menu

SpiceJet says complaint against Chairman Ajay Singh 'bogus'

A defamation suit will be filed against the complainant by SpiceJet and Singh, the spokesperson said.Shares of SpiceJet were down 0.64 per cent at Rs 38.85 apiece in morning trade on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 11:33 IST
SpiceJet says complaint against Chairman Ajay Singh 'bogus'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Tuesday said the complaint of alleged fraud filed by an individual against the airline's Chairman Ajay Singh was ''completely bogus'' and a defamation suit will be filed against the complainant.

Gurugram police on Monday said an FIR has been filed against Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, based on a complaint by one Amit Arora for allegedly duping him on the pretext of allotting shares of the company.

''A frivolous, mischievous, and completely bogus complaint has been filed by a liquor dealer Amit Arora with the Gurugram police with an intention to hurt SpiceJet and Ajay Singh's image,'' an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the complaint, Singh had delivered a fake depository instruction slip for 10 lakh shares to Arora. This was for the services provided by Arora to him.

The airline spokesperson also said neither Singh nor any person concerned from the airline has ever met the complainant and that there is no written agreement between them.

''We are confident that the police investigation will prove the same and the FIR will be quashed. A defamation suit will be filed against the complainant by SpiceJet and Singh,'' the spokesperson said.

Shares of SpiceJet were down 0.64 percent at Rs 38.85 apiece in morning trade on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022