At least 12 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Mykolaiv -governor

At least 12 people were wounded in shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv overnight, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in what it calls a special military operation, denies targeting civilians.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-07-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:29 IST
At least 12 people were wounded in shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv overnight, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Rockets from multiple rocket launchers landed on two medical facilities and residential buildings, Vitaly Kim said.

"So far there are 12 wounded," Kim said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in what it calls a special military operation, denies targeting civilians.

