Donetsk separatists say decisions on foreign fighters' appeal to come within a month - Interfax

Decisions on the appeals of British and Moroccan fighters sentenced to death by the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine will be taken within a month, Interfax on Tuesday quoted a separatist official as saying.

Two Britons and one Moroccan citizen captured fighting with the Ukrainian army were sentenced to death as mercenaries by a Russian-backed separatist court last month. All three have appealed their sentences.

Ukraine and Western countries have said that the men are prisoners of war, entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions.

