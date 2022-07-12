Left Menu

PIL in HC seeks action against Delhi Police officials availing cycle maintenance allowance fraudulently

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to conduct an inquiry into the cycle (maintenance) allowance being drawn by more than 53,000 Delhi police officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:17 IST
PIL in HC seeks action against Delhi Police officials availing cycle maintenance allowance fraudulently
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to conduct an inquiry into the cycle (maintenance) allowance being drawn by more than 53,000 Delhi police officials. The Plea alleges that police officials are availing cycle (maintenance) allowance fraudulently as they are actually not using cycles.

The petitioner Sanser Pal Singh, a practising advocate stated that he also filed a written complaint dated September 13, 2021, to Delhi Police and further made written complaints dated September 24, 2022, to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and other authorities but no action has been taken against Delhi Police officials who are availing the allowance fraudulently. The plea further stated that such allowances are paid to government officials from the public money collected from the hard-earned money of taxpayers.

Despite filing complaints, no action taken against Delhi police officials who are allegedly drawing cycle (maintenance) allowance fraudulently. According to the petitioner, the matter is to be heard on Wednesday by the Division Bench of Delhi High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022