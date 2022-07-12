Hungarian protesters block bridge in Budapest over planned tax rise
About 1,000 demonstrators blocked a bridge in central Budapest on Tuesday as parliament debated a motion by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government that would increase the tax rate for hundreds of thousands of small firms, a Reuters witness said.
The demonstrators initially gathered at a main square outside parliament before marching to a nearby bridge over the Danube river, blocking traffic in both directions between the two sides of Budapest amid a heavy police presence.
