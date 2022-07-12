Left Menu

Delhi: Fire in Janakpuri building, 4 rescued, no casualty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:47 IST
Delhi: Fire in Janakpuri building, 4 rescued, no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were rescued by the firefighters on Tuesday after a fire broke out in an office in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, officials said.

According to the fire department, the incident was reported at about 12.30 pm.

The fire was on the 11th floor of Kirti Shikhar tower, Janakpuri near Janakpuri Police Station.

A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The fire was brought under control at 1.50 pm. No casualty was reported, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022