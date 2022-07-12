Left Menu

Govt dept. earned Rs 62 crore by selling off scrap: MoS Jitendra Singh

This was possible due to the integrated approach in working, he added.Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, senior officers and bureaucrats were among those present at the event.The minister said the bureaucracy has no option but to partner with the citizens.If we dont, he citizen is ready to make us irrelevant. Governance is no longer confined to bureaucrats or civil service, he said.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has contributed over Rs 62 crore to the exchequer by selling off scrap, mostly electronics, as he noted that it might be a new avenue for startups to consider.

The Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions was addressing the valedictory session of a two-day regional conference ''Bringing Citizens, Entrepreneurs and Government Closer For Good Governance'' here.

''The Department of Administrative Reforms did not only confine itself to sermonising governance reforms, we took up the initiative of 'Swachhata' (cleanliness)... We have earned Rs 62 crore only by selling off the scrap,'' Singh said.

He said it is a new startup avenue and expressed hope that next time when the Swachhata campaign starts there will be enterprises that will come forward.

''...we have earned this Rs 62 crore, more or less from electronics scrap and it was given to the government exchequer. This was possible due to the integrated approach in working,'' he added.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, senior officers and bureaucrats were among those present at the event.

The minister said the bureaucracy has no option but to partner with the citizens.

''If we don't, he (citizen) is ready to make us irrelevant. Governance is no longer confined to bureaucrats or civil service,'' he said.

