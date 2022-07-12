Unilateral attempts to change Line of Actual Control won't be countenanced: EAM Jaishankar

India has been very clear and effective in ensuring that no unilateral attempt to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will be countenanced by it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

The Union minister's response came while answering a query seeking the Indian government's official position with regard to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's tweet claiming that there was ''increasing Chinese infiltration'' into Indian territory.

''As to what has happened in the last two years, we have been very clear and very effective in ensuring that no attempt to change the status quo unilaterally on the Line of Actual Control will be countenanced by us,'' Jaishankar said.

He said the problems in the boundary with China was in a large part due to the Chinese occupying large parts of India, including Ladakh, in 1962 and many of these are strategic areas that create a challenge for Indian border forces.

Regarding Gandhi's tweet, the Union minister said, ''I did not see anything particularly new in what his tweet said, because you all know that a large part of the problem we have on the boundary is because in 1962, the Chinese came and occupied large areas, including Ladakh.'' ''Many of these are strategic areas which obviously create challenges for our border forces,'' Jaishankar added.

