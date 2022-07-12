BRIEF-WHO Says COVID Continues To Constitute A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:00 IST
World Health Organization:
* WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO CONSTITUTE A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN (PHEIC) Source text: https://bit.ly/3auNpTM
