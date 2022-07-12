U.S. Attorney General names Colette Peters to lead Bureau of Prisons
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday named public safety and corrections veteran Colette Peters to lead the federal Bureau of Prisons, the office that oversees 150,000 inmates throughout the country's prisons system.
