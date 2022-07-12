Left Menu

Pentagon: US killed ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State in Syria in a drone strike. US Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State was seriously injured.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State in Syria in a drone strike. US Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State was seriously injured. The Pentagon says there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn't possible to immediately confirm that information.

The US carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.

The Islamic State at the height of its power controlled more than 40,000 square miles stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled over 8 million people. While the group's territorial state collapsed in 2019, its leaders have turned to guerilla tactics and been able to “efficiently restructure themselves organisationally,” according to the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a nonpartisan think tank.

The strike on al-Agal comes months after the head of the group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, killed himself during a raid of his hideout by American special forces. The US said Al-Qurayshi blew himself up along with members of his family.

