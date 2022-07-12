Left Menu

EPS, OPS move HC against sealing of AIADMK hq

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:39 IST
EPS, OPS move HC against sealing of AIADMK hq
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and ousted party leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court against the sealing of the party headquarters by the Tamil Nadu government following violence there on July 11.

The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayanan, representing EPS, made a mention before Justice N Satishkumar, when the latter commenced his work for the day in the morning. He requested the judge to hear the case relating to removal of the seal affixed at the doors of the party headquarters at Avvai Shanmugam Salai in the city's Royapettah locality. ''You file the petition. I will hear you tomorrow,'' the judge replied.

The counsel for OPS, as Panneerselvam is also known, later made a similar request to the judge. ''You complete the petition filing formalities. I will take up the matter tomorrow,'' the judge told the counsel.

Following a violent clash between the supporters of EPS and OPS at the party headquarters on July 11, ahead of the party's General Council that elected Palaniswami to the present position and booted out OPS and his supporters from the AIADMK, the Revenue department had affixed the seal on the doors of the office.

The seal was affixed fearing creation of law and order problems and to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, the authorities had explained while affixing the seal.

Several cadres of both the groups had sustained injuries in the clash and many were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022