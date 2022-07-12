Govt looking at optimal utilisation of coal, mining sectors: Joshi

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the government is looking at optimal utilisation of coal and mining sectors in nation building and stressed that the sectors are in a mode of transition to achieve higher output targets.

Addressing the first ever orientation programme for Non-official Directors (NODs) of the CPSEs under the ministry of coal and mines, Joshi said that coal and mining sectors in the country are playing a vital role in nation building and towards self-reliance.

The minister said that NODs can play an important role to further improve the performance of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

He added that coal and mining sectors are the biggest employment generating sectors.

Minister of state for coal, mines and railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain, senior officers of coal and mines ministries and NODs from subsidiary organisations attended the orientation programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)