Left Menu

Govt looking at optimal utilisation of coal, mining sectors: Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:30 IST
Govt looking at optimal utilisation of coal, mining sectors: Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the government is looking at optimal utilisation of coal and mining sectors in nation building and stressed that the sectors are in a mode of transition to achieve higher output targets.

Addressing the first ever orientation programme for Non-official Directors (NODs) of the CPSEs under the ministry of coal and mines, Joshi said that coal and mining sectors in the country are playing a vital role in nation building and towards self-reliance.

The minister said that NODs can play an important role to further improve the performance of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

He added that coal and mining sectors are the biggest employment generating sectors.

Minister of state for coal, mines and railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain, senior officers of coal and mines ministries and NODs from subsidiary organisations attended the orientation programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022