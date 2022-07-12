Bojanala and Human Settlements working together to implement policies

Municipalities in the Bojanala District have committed to work closely with the Department of Human Settlements to implement the department's policies governing the sector.

The municipalities made the commitment during a workshop conducted by the North West Department of Human Settlements to induct municipal officials in the district on the department's policies.

The department's Director of Research and Policy Development, Hildegarde du Plessis, said during a workshop held at Rustenburg recently, that municipal officials raised serious concerns, including continuing challenges in accessing human settlements programmes in their respective municipalities.

However, the officials said learning policy information through the workshop has empowered them to feel more prepared to implement these policies to ensure service delivery.

"Officials informed the department that most beneficiaries were returned due to lack of information and that posed a great challenge to them (sic). They said that such policies allow them to work closely with the department and they hope that there will be much improvement in implementing them at municipal level," said Du Plessis.

The municipalities render Human Settlements services, including applications for low-cost houses, rental housing tribunal services, identification of informal settlements, and identification of disaster services.

They also render services, including referral to different government departments, and provision of services like water and electricity to the newly established settlements, amongst others.

Du Plessis said the workshops will ensure that both the department and municipalities work towards one goal and have common understanding of human settlement programmes.

"It is against this background that we introduce municipal officials to our policies. This will ensure integrated service delivery and to further ensure that information is properly disseminated to communities.

"We believe that such programmes are very vital to municipalities as they are at a services delivery level. The process is more empowering and is more pivotal to communities, as it entails their rights," Du Plessis said.

