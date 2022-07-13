Trump called Jan. 6 committee witness -Rep. Liz Cheney

Left Menu

Donald Trump called a witness who has yet to appear before a congressional committee investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, raising concerns the former president might be trying to influence witness testimony, Representative Liz Cheney said at the panel's hearing on Tuesday. She announced at the end of a three-hour hearing that the panel had referred the matter to the U.S. Justice Department.

Donald Trump called a witness who has yet to appear before a congressional committee investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, raising concerns the former president might be trying to influence witness testimony, Representative Liz Cheney said at the panel's hearing on Tuesday.

She announced at the end of a three-hour hearing that the panel had referred the matter to the U.S. Justice Department. The witness did not pick up the former president's call but did tell their lawyer, Cheney said.

"Their lawyer alerted us. And this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice," Cheney said in her closing remarks. "Let me say one more time. We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously."

