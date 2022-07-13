Left Menu

Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion merger

"Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," said the lawsuit. On Friday, Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platforms, which is fundamental to its business performance.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 02:55 IST
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion merger

Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share, according to a court filing. "Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," said the lawsuit.

On Friday, Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platforms, which is fundamental to its business performance. Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit accused Musk of "a long list" of violations of the merger agreement that "have cast a pall over Twitter and its business." Shares in the social media platform tumbled to $34.06 on Tuesday from above $50 when the deal was accepted by Twitter's board in late April.

Musk said he was terminating the merger because of the lack of information about spam accounts and inaccurate representations that he said amounted to a "material adverse event." He also said executive departures amounted to a failure to conduct business in the ordinary course, as Twitter was obligated to do. Twitter said it negotiated to remove from the merger agreement language that would have made such firings a violation of ordinary course requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

 Global
4
Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection; Italy to start administering second COVID booster to over-60s and more

Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022