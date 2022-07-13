Ukraine said it had carried out a long-range rocket strike against Russian forces in southern Ukraine, killing 52 people. Pro-Russian forces said the strike hit civilian infrastructure, killing seven and injuring around 70. The United Nations said more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the war. FIGHTING * A Ukrainian assault on an ammunition dump in the town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region killed 52 people, Ukraine's military said. It came after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems which Kyiv says its forces are using with growing efficiency. * Nova Kakhovka's Russia-installed authorities gave a different version of events. The Russian TASS news agencies reported they said that at least seven people had been killed in the attack and around 70 injured. A Russian-backed official in Kherson said civilians and civilian infrastructure had been hit. * At least 12 people were injured in shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight, the regional governor said. In the northeast, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, told Ukrainian TV that it was under constant Russian shelling. * The death toll under a collapsed apartment block in the Donetsk region town of Chasiv Yar has climbed to 43, with rescue work still not over four days after the building was hit by Russian rocket fire, emergency services said. * Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY * The European Union has so far frozen 13.8 billion euros ($13.83 billion) worth of assets held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Moscow's war against Ukraine, the bloc's top justice official said. * Military delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal to resume safe exports of Ukraine grain from the major Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. More than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in Odesa. HUMAN IMPACT * The U.N. human rights office said more than 5,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, adding that the real toll was probably much higher.

(Compiled by Michael Perry and Mark Heinrich)

