Left Menu

China's military says U.S. destroyer in South China sea violated international law

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 09:49 IST
China's military says U.S. destroyer in South China sea violated international law
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's military said on Wednesday it monitored and drove away a U.S. destroyer which entered the South China sea near the Paracel Islands, and noted the actions of the U.S. military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security.

"On July 13, the U.S. guided missile destroyer "Benfold" illegally broke into China's Paracel territorial waters without the approval of the Chinese government," said Chinese military's Southern Theater spokesperson Tian Junli.

The move "seriously damaged the peace and stability of the South China Sea, and seriously violated international law and the norms of international relations," Tian said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022