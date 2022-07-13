Left Menu

Rain fury: Karnataka CM holds meeting with officials to assess situation

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:10 IST
Rain fury: Karnataka CM holds meeting with officials to assess situation
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As rains continue to wreak havoc in different parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of coastal districts, which have been worst affected, in Udupi to assess the situation and to take stock of the rescue and relief operations.

Rains have continued in several parts of Malnad and coastal Karnataka causing flood-like situations, also there have been several incidents of land-slide and sea erosion.

Rivers in the region have swelled, several dams have reached the brim and there is severe waterlogging in agriculture fields and low-lying areas causing damages to crops and properties.

Similar is the situation in adjoining districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan.

Rains and an increase in water levels in rivers and dams are a cause of worry in a few northern districts of Belagavi, Vijayanagara, and Yadgir.

Water is being let out through 15 crest gates at Yadgir's Basava Sagara dam into the Krishna river. The reservoir is receiving an inflow of about one lakh cusecs. People living along the riverside have been asked to vacate safer areas.

With Vijayanagara's Tungabhadra dam almost reaching its capacity and increasing water flow in the river, there are threats of some of the monuments at the heritage site of Hampi like Purandara Mantapa getting inundated, sources said.

''I'm holding a meeting in Udupi regarding the flood damage control, where issues about Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts will also be discussed, after that, I will be visiting Maravanthe beach and other places that have been affected by rains in Udupi,'' CM Bommai said earlier.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, he said he will not be visiting Uttara Kannada now and, instead, visit the district along with Belagavi in a few days.

Bommai had on Tuesday visited rain and land-slide affected Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022