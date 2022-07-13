Left Menu

Plea filed before Delhi HC to postpone NEET-UG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:48 IST
Plea filed before Delhi HC to postpone NEET-UG
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the authorities to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday, the lawyer for the petitioners said.

The petitioners, who seek to set aside the entrance test scheduled for undergraduate medical and dental courses, said that a fresh notification rescheduling the examination date should be issued by the authorities after addressing their grievances.

"This Hon'ble Court may graciously be pleased to issue any writ/directions in the nature of Certiorari or Mandamus directing the respondents to set aside the examination schedule July 17, 2022, of NEET-UG 2022 examination as mentioned in the notification dated April 6, 2022, issued by respondent no. 1/national testing agency," the prayers said.

"Direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of NEET- UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, 2022, and July 8, 2022," it added.

The plea further prays that 'NEET-UG Phase 2' be conducted by the authorities after considering the "huge distance" at which certain examination centers are located for certain aspirants when the nation is facing "the current grave situation caused by floods".

The petitioners also seek the establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism to decide within a time-bound manner all the complaints and grievances raised in respect of the examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022