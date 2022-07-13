Left Menu

Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in more talks

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tehran and Riyadh are interested in holding more talks, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Wednesday before U.S. President Joe Biden visits the region when he is expected to try to bring Saudi Arabia and Iran's arch-foe Israel closer together.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, have held five rounds of talks hosted by Baghdad, which the Foreign Ministry spokesperson described on Wednesday as "promising". "The delay in holding the next round of Iran-Saudi talks is due to efforts to take an important step forward in the next Baghdad meeting," Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

